Samsung reveals Galaxy Fold release date

KOREAN tech giant Samsung has today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold, saying it will be available in Korea on September 6.

It will also launch in France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

The new launch follows problems with the Fold which were uncovered by journalists testing the devices in the US.

Samsung says it has since made improvements to the product, which will also be available in 5G.

"Galaxy Fold was designed to inspire new experiences: When closed, you can access your essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display,'' the company said in a statement today.

It comes as one of the world's biggest tech shows IFA 2019 in Berlin gets underway.

Galaxy Fold unveiled at Samsung Unpacked: Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Fold at its major Unpacked launch in San Francisco.

"During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold's design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey,'' the statement said.

"The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Supplied

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action."

Every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to specialised customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

Samsung will elaborate on plans in each market.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to sell in Australia but details, including pricing, haven't been released yet.