Samsung Galaxy Watch will tell you to breathe

The smaller, 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available in black, silver, and rose gold when it launches in October. Picture: Supplied

IT was only a matter of time before someone invented a digital way of telling stressed out people they need to breathe.

That's exactly what Samsung's new Galaxy Watch will do for you as part of a holistic new approach to health and the way we live.

Building a world of connectivity where wearable technology such as the Galaxy Watch work seamlessly with its other devices, such as smart phones and speakers, is a take home point from Samsung's big launch in New York today.

Galaxy Watch has a new "stress management tracker" which tells you when your stress levels are going off the Richter scale and offers you breathing exercises to keep you "centred and focused".

The watch can also watch over you when you sleep, tracking when you are in deep and light sleep, so you can adjust your patterns of sleep behaviour.

It can also keep tabs on you in the gym and work out whether your work out is giving you what you need. It will track a total of 39 work outs that allow customers to adjust their routines accordingly.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch will be the company's first to feature its own mobile connection to work independently of a smartphone. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

And what goes in your mouth can also be analysed for nutritional purposes. Using Bixby Vision on your Galaxy device, customers can log nutritional information in Samsung Health and on Galaxy Watch for watching whether those calories are adding to your waistline.

Like a lot of Samsung products these days, the Galaxy Watch has improved battery life. The company claims the 42mm version will last up 120 hours with low usage, while the 46mm could last up to 168 hours with low usage.

The great thing about the Galaxy Watch is that it looks like a watch with a round face. If no one was paying attention, you would swear it has cogs and other gizmos doing their things inside. And to add to that illusion, it does tick and chime.

There is a silver 46mm version and a 42mm option which comes in black or rose gold..

The release date for the Galaxy Watch in Australia is October 4.

The cellular model will be priced from $649 and the Bluetooth model from $549.

The writer was a guest of Samsung for the launch in New York

