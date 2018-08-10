Record-breaking Note 9 price might not be worth it

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features dual cameras, an upgraded S Pen, and more storage than before. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

LAVENDER is out. Blue is in.

A matching colour stylus is so five minutes ago.

The screen is bigger, the border is smaller, the phone is wider, and the battery lasts longer.

Yet despite these changes, Samsung's latest Galaxy Note smartphone feels exceedingly familiar.

Placed screen up beside a Note 8, it would take an expert with keen eyes to tell the handsets apart.

Given its high price, this familiarity might make some loyal Note users question whether they really need to upgrade this year.

After spending some time with the Galaxy Note 9 before its August 24 launch, these are the reasons you could consider splashing cash on Samsung's most expensive smartphone to date.

A SMARTER STYLUS

Samsung says Note users are loyal to the brand - and after the Note 7 debacle, there's little disputing it.

The number one reason behind that loyalty, the company says, is this phone's stylus.

The S Pen has undergone several changes over time but this year's upgrades are the biggest.

Not only is the new pen a different colour in some models (the blue phone comes with a yellow stylus, for example) but it's now battery-powered and able to control its handset from afar.

You can take selfies from a distance with the new S Pen, for example, clicking its button once to snap a photo or clicking twice to change from the front to the rear camera.

This feature even worked when 20m away from the smartphone, making it a boon for reluctant selfie-takers who don't want to get too close.

This pen-shaped remote control can also be used to run a presentation if you connect the phone to a television, and 40 seconds docked in the phone will power the S Pen feature for up to 30 minutes or 200 clicks.

IMPORTANT COSMETIC CHANGES

Smudged photos has been a constant risk since Samsung moved the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone, right beside the camera lenses.

The Note 9 reduces this risk significantly, though it doesn't quite eliminate it.

The new fingerprint scanner is still on the back of this phone, but it's been moved below the cameras and flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 moves the fingerprint sensor beneath the camera lenses. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

A raised border surrounds it, making it easier to blindly identify, and it's slightly smaller than before.

There's still a risk of hitting this phone's wide-angle camera lens by mistake, but it's now less likely.

The screen is also slightly bigger in the newest Note - it measures 6.4 inches thanks to a wider form and smaller bezel - though this does mean its screen resolution falls ever so slightly.

And, if you have a keen eye, you might notice the diamond-cut edges of this phone look more refined than those of the Note 8 (it's more obvious on models with lighter colours).

GREATER MEMORY

Samsung users have long brought their own memory cards to the smartphone party. That probably won't be necessary with this model.

The cheapest Note 9 will arrive with 128GB of storage space, while the most expensive will boast an impressive 512GB.

That's twice as much as the top model Apple iPhone, and users can add a 512GB memory card to the handset to bring its capacity to a cool terabyte.

SMARTER CAMERAS

The Note 9 cameras will rely on artificial intelligence, rather than new hardware, to impress users this year.

The phone features the same 12-megapixel telephoto and wide-angle cameras out back as the Galaxy S9 released earlier this year.

The cheapest Note 9 will arrive with 128GB of storage space, while the most expensive will boast an impressive 512GB, while both feature a 12-megapixel camera. Picture: Supplied

What it adds is a mode called Scene Optimiser that analyses the camera's subject and guesses what that may be, whether it's a landscape, a flower, or a person.

In our brief tests, the Note 9 recognised a landscape painting, identified bagels as food, and identified two out of three flowers. While this bears further testing, it could be a useful addition to the Note 9's photography skills, and a leaf ripped out of Google's playbook.

FORTNITE

While traditional Note fans want to hear about the S Pen and cameras on this phone, another audience just have entertainment on their mind.

Samsung has sewn up an exclusive deal with the makers of Fortnite for this phone, making it the only Android smartphone to play the game.

To this end, the Note 9 has extra RAM - 6GB for the entry-level model, 8GB for the top model - and a new cooling system designed to manage heat when the intense graphics of battle demand too much of the handset.

Of course, Fortnite players could just buy an Apple iPhone, but the game's Note inclusion could sway some keen gamers already balancing on the Android upgrade precipice.

WHAT REMAINS

Headphone lovers rejoice: the Note 9 keeps its headphone jack. There are no need for adaptors here.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a battery-powered S Pen stylus for the first time that is also water-resistant. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

The new smartphone also retains water resistance for both its body and its stylus, keeps its reputation for long life with a whopping 4000mAh battery, and doesn't add an obvious 'notch' to that 6.4-inch screen.

EARLY VERDICT

Samsung's new $1799 Note is an upgrade in many ways - storage, power, screen size, and battery - and the S Pen's new remote control feature is more than a novelty. There's a chance you'll use it even when the new phone smell wears off.

The Note 9 also retains what it should, such as water-resistance and that headphone jack, and delivers attractive new colours, such as Metallic Copper and Ocean Blue.

The camera doesn't take a massive leap forward in this phone, however, the body is slightly wider and heavier, and the screen slightly lower in resolution.

While the Note 9 is a step up from last year's model, it is more likely to appeal to old Note users, those who delayed reinvesting after Note 7 recalls, or committed Fortnite and phablet fans, than those with a one-year-old Note in their pockets.

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung.