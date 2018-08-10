Samsung Galaxy Note 9: more smarts, bigger battery

SHARP: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has improved its camera and it can now detect more flaws in your photos

THE pen is almost mightier than the phone when it comes to the launch of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 9.

This latest reinvention of the 'phablet' puts the pen front and centre of the list of innovations.

It could change the way we do conferencing and gives users the ultimate stick to take selfies with.

Plus Samsung has changed the colour of the pen and phone, meaning you can get a Galaxy Note 9 in Midnight Blue and a yellow pen for a Parramatta Eels-like contrast.

Some of the other innovation include a bigger battery which can last all day, the potential to have one terabyte of storage and greater flaw detection in the camera, which highlights if someone blinks. It then prompts you to go back and take another pic.

In demonstrations of the Galaxy Note 9 in New York this week are anything to go by, powerpoint presentations from a laptop could become a thing of the past.

It can all be done from your smartphone, meaning you may only need to take one electronic device with you when you go to conferences. You can hook the Note 9 to a screen via HDMI cable and away you go.

To top it off, you can use the pen to move the presentation backwards or forwards, all it takes is a couple of clicks.

Selfies have become a whole lot easier with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 David Kirkpatrick

The pen can work independently from the phone and be set up as a clicker to take selfies or for more set-up pictures, using a tripod.

The pen takes 40 seconds to charge and gives users 30 minutes of run time.

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch David Kirkpatrick

In other innovations, Samsung is putting its biggest ever battery into the Galaxy Note 9 at 4000 mAh which is up by 21 per cent from the Note 8.

It means customers should be able to go all day, from wake to sleep, without needing a re-charge.

The bigger battery means the Note 9 will be thicker than its predecessor but look slimmer because of the way the phone is cut.

Samsung Australia's Garry McGregor at briefing on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 David Kirkpatrick

For gamers, the Note 9 is also a significant step forward.

It has a water carbon cooling system and bigger thermal spreader, meaning heat is conveyed out of the phone much faster which is important when the action hots up for gamers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has increased the functionality of its pen which can act independently of the phone David Kirkpatrick

Samsung's Note 9 hasn't fiddled too much with its already successful dual camera technology, but there have been some cool incremental improvements.

For starters the colour of the camera, will now match the phone and there will be a scene optimiser for 20 different types of scenes.

But the really cool additions will be more flaw detection alerts around blinking, image blur and when there is back light.

It means users will get a heads up when a photo is not up to scratch because of one of these reasons and then you get to try again.

Samsung knows colours are important when it comes to mobile phone customers and three will be available in Australia. Ocean Blue and Midnight Black will be the primary colours available in Australia and Metallic Copper will be the other option from selected retailers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes in 128GB and 512GB models, but you can get up to 1TB with the addition of an SD card.

Samsung Australia's mobile division vice president Garry McGregor said the new phone would help Australians connect seamlessly between their work and and social lives.

"The Galaxy Note9 sets a new benchmark for what Australians should expect from a premium smartphone. It is built on years of innovation, refinement, and listening to our customers to deliver the features they need so they can achieve more in their day," he said.

"Our Galaxy Note customers are among our most loyal and enthusiastic supporters. Each year this smartphone showcases our latest innovations, which is why Note fans continue to stay dedicated to this device.

"Mobile technology powers our lives and today's power user needs a device that can keep up with their demands, including a long-lasting battery to get you through the day, ample storage and of course speed. The Galaxy Note9 delivers all this and more. We know Australians are going to love this device and we're excited to support it with a great pre-sale offer."

The Note 9 128GB will retail for $1499 and 512GB at $1799.

Customers who pre-order before August 24 will receive the 512GB model for the cost of the 128GB version.

The phone will go on general sale from August 24.

The writer was a guest of Samsung for the launch in New York.