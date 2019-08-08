Menu
The Note 10 is the ultimate power tool for business users.
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: first impressions

by Andrew Potts in New York
8th Aug 2019 6:00 AM

THE first thing that jumps out at you about the two new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones is their sheer size.

Samsung's premium line of phablets will see two new entries this year, splitting the line in two - One with a larger screen and the other slightly smaller.

It comes a handful of years after Apple did the same thing with its iPhone line.

But size isn't everything - both are packed to the gills with new features geared to making previously deskbound activities like high-end video and photo editing and PC gaming a truly mobile experience.

Test models unveiled to the media in New York this week were lighting fast in their response to the S Pen as well as touch.

That's no surprise given the powerful 64-bit Octa-core processor running the devices under the screen.

The Note10 is designed for all day use.
The Note10 is designed for all day use.



New photo and video features, which continue to take advantage of advances in augmented reality technology and image filters, are sure to become favourites of influencers.

Both devices are surprisingly light to hold and resistant to the endless smudges of fingerprints.

With the market growing increasingly competitive, the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are sure to give Samsung an edge heading into the end of the year.

The writer travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung Australia

