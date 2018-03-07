Samson Challenge strengthens Our Kids
THE sweat poured down in Lismore over the weekend, as more than 570 competitors battled through gruelling fitness challenges - all in the name of charity.
Entrants tackled the course during the biggest Samson Fitness Challenge yet and raised more than $25,000 for Lismore Base Hospital's Children's Ward, a focus of Our Kids who raise money for local kids' specialist medical care.
The funds helped purchase an Ultrasound machine worth $44,000 to monitor the health of babies in utero and during labour.
Male open team Fit Farm Training - Tony Curtis, Glen Curtis, James Meredith and Anthony Johnston- took out the 2018 Sampson Title, completing the challenge in one hour and 54 seconds.
Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said 2018 was the biggest year yet and gave thanks to "all competitors, 120 volunteers, sponsors and in particular to Jason Honeyman, Jason Clark, Kylie Avery and Luke Hoolihan who are the dedicated team to help Our Kids host this great event for our city”.
Results
Samson Solo Male - Tony Curtis
Samson Solo Female - Bek Foley
Samson Team Male Open - Fit Farm Training
Samson Team Female Open - Southern Cross University Mischiefs
Samson Team Mixed Open - Southern Cross University Scrambled Legs
Samson Team Masters Men - Sivbuild
Samson Team Masters Women - Edgefit Masters
Samson Team Masters Mixed - Upper Cuts
Samson Team Junior Boys - Summit Sons
Samson Team Junior Girls - Fit Farm Training Junior
Samson Team Our Kids Award - The Copper Chicks and Tom Mwanza