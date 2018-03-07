Samson Challenge strengthens Our Kids

More than 570 competitors entered in the 2018 Samson Challenge in Lismore, raising more than $25,000 for charity Our Kids.

THE sweat poured down in Lismore over the weekend, as more than 570 competitors battled through gruelling fitness challenges - all in the name of charity.

Entrants tackled the course during the biggest Samson Fitness Challenge yet and raised more than $25,000 for Lismore Base Hospital's Children's Ward, a focus of Our Kids who raise money for local kids' specialist medical care.

The funds helped purchase an Ultrasound machine worth $44,000 to monitor the health of babies in utero and during labour.

Male open team Fit Farm Training - Tony Curtis, Glen Curtis, James Meredith and Anthony Johnston- took out the 2018 Sampson Title, completing the challenge in one hour and 54 seconds.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said 2018 was the biggest year yet and gave thanks to "all competitors, 120 volunteers, sponsors and in particular to Jason Honeyman, Jason Clark, Kylie Avery and Luke Hoolihan who are the dedicated team to help Our Kids host this great event for our city”.

Results

Samson Solo Male - Tony Curtis

Samson Solo Female - Bek Foley

Samson Team Male Open - Fit Farm Training

Samson Team Female Open - Southern Cross University Mischiefs

Samson Team Mixed Open - Southern Cross University Scrambled Legs

Samson Team Masters Men - Sivbuild

Samson Team Masters Women - Edgefit Masters

Samson Team Masters Mixed - Upper Cuts

Samson Team Junior Boys - Summit Sons

Samson Team Junior Girls - Fit Farm Training Junior

Samson Team Our Kids Award - The Copper Chicks and Tom Mwanza