Sam's second-hand bed a dream come true

Rotary International's Donations in kind coordinator, Richard Crandon donated a second-hand bed from Lismore Base Hospital to Samantha Stevens at Casino after she was refused funding for the item.

"THIS means the world to us.”

After Samantha Stevens was denied funding for a hospital bed, the good Samaritans at Rotary International's Donations in Kind program have stepped in to help the Casino teenager.

Her father John was very emotional when he tried to describe the enormous difference the old bed which came from Lismore Base Hospital, meant to the family.

He said he and his wife Gail were so thrilled Samantha, 17, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, now had the bed she so desperately needed and can sleep much more comfortably.

On Saturday Rotary's Northern Rivers DIK coordinator, Richard Crandon delivered the bed and Mr Stevens said Samantha was so happy as the electronic bed made so more independent.

"She slept in the bed on Saturday night and it's wonderful, Sam can sit up and raise her feet all on her own,” he said.

"It will help her health and her well-being as now she does not have to struggle to turn around or put a pillow behind her head.”

Mr Stevens said the second-hand bed which was in fantastic condition, meant the whole world to the family.

Samantha Stevens and her family are thrilled when Rotary delivered her a second-hand hospital bed from the Donations in Kind program. Supplied

"All of a sudden a bloke like Richard comes along and it's so refreshing and thank you to the Northern Star too, it shows there is hope there there's good people wanting to help,” he said.

He said his daughter was overwhelmed with happiness.

"The truck drivers were wonderful people too,” he said.

"it was not a big issue for them to come over so a big thank you to them and to Richard.”

Mr Cranston said thanks to the Northern Star's reporting on the LBH discarded items, DIK has now secured another 60 beds plus access to all other hospital surplus.

He said the Northern Region DIK have now accepted the Charity starts at Home program with other deserving situations in the Northern Rivers.