Sample the region's fine foods

22nd Mar 2017 4:30 AM
The Inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival will be held in June.
The Inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival will be held in June.

SOON, you will be able to sample just a little more of the best food the region has to offer, with the announcement of a new food festival.

Sample Food Events is excited to announce the inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival to be held on Saturday June 3 in the grounds of Byron Bay's award-winning resort, Elements of Byron.

 

 

Sarah Swan from 100 Mile Table.
Sarah Swan from 100 Mile Table.

Festival Director Remy Tancred is no stranger to the food festival scene having founded one of the country's largest and most successful regional food festivals - Sample a taste of northern New South Wales. Held in the village of Bangalow on the first Saturday in September, the festival is now in its seventh year and has a large local following, attracting more than 15,000 visitors.

"Sample has grown an enormous local audience and has been a fabulous way to promote our local food growers, producers, chefs and restaurants," Ms Tancred said.

"We want the Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival program to appeal to foodies both near and far. While keeping a local flavour and showcasing our home-grown talent, we are also looking outside the region to highlight some of Australia's absolute finest in the food and beverage industry."

The Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival program will run from 11am-7pm and will include a line-up of Australia's top food artisans, ambassadors and chefs along with leading wineries and beverage companies.

The day will include:

Complimentary Beverage Masterclasses - led by Jane Thomson, Founder of The Fabulous Ladies Wine Society, who will host a new masterclass every hour.

Complimentary Fine Food Masterclasses - led by local chef and author Kate Walsh from Real Food Projects. Stay tuned for the masterclass announcements.

Producers' and Artisans' Marquee - showcasing 40 of Australia's finest food producers who will exhibit and sell their products for visitors to take home.

Winery and Beverage Marquees - 12 wineries from across Australia as well as local craft brewers, cider producers and distilleries who will provide adult refreshments.

Restaurant Marquees - Some of the region's finest Chefs including: Three Blue Ducks, hatted chef Steve Snow from FINS, Katrina Kanetani from TOWN Restaurant and Café, Ben Devlin from Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Regional Restaurant of the Year Paper Daisy, Sarah Swan from 100 Mile Table and Sean Connelly from the Balcony Bar and Oyster Co.

They will each prepare a signature tasting plate for sale throughout the day.

 

 

Katrina Kanetani from TOWN Restaurant and Café will be at the Inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival will be held in June.
Katrina Kanetani from TOWN Restaurant and Café will be at the Inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival will be held in June.

Music Stage - there will be a cool afternoon live music line up to enjoy Byron style.

Tickets for the inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival are on sale.

Tickets are $20 per person and must be pre-purchased online at www.samplefoodevents.com

Tickets include entry to the festival, a tote bag for purchases, a wine glass, a festival programme, access to the Masterclasses and an opportunity to meet Australia's top wine and beverage producers, food artisans and chefs.

Topics:  byron bay fine food and beverage festival northern rivers entertainment northern rivers lifestyle

Post Your Ad Here!