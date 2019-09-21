Sampa returns with new album

ON STAGE: Sampa the Great play Splendour in the Grass 2018.

ON STAGE: Sampa the Great play Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

The Return is Sampa the Great's new album.

Sampa Tembo, known as Sampa the Great, is a Zambian-born Australian singer-songwriter, and rapper.

The artist has described the new album as a characterful record, with reference points ranging from classic hip-hop to ancient Southern African sounds.

Built on four years of personal and musical soul-searching, the album is a record of Sampa having to redefine her self-identity away from the comforts of family and old friends.

The release follows recent live performances at Glastonbury, Love Supreme Jazz Festival, Dark MOFO , Down The Rabbit Hole (Netherlands) and a headline show at Hip-Hop Collection (Paris).

For the artist, returning is what she's been trying to do for the past six years: to find new ways of feeling at home and rediscover an emboldened idea of herself.

"Home is described in a lot of ways and means a lot of different things to different people," she said.

"I had to redefine in my mind and in my spirit what home means."

The album is both a re-telling of that journey, and the realisation of her aim.

At the Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Sinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, on Thursday, October 3, from 7pm.