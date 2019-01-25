Sammy-Jo set to go in Big Bash final

Sammy-Jo Johnson plays a shot during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) semi-final match between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

Sammy-Jo Johnson plays a shot during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) semi-final match between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. DAVID NEILSON

LISMORE product Sammy-Jo Johnson could be on the cusp of Australian cricket selection after a standout summer for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

Johnson, 26, will play in the Twenty- 20 final against the star-studded Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney tomorrow.

She has been one of the form players of the competition ahead of Australian team selection for a one-day international series on home soil against New Zealand next month.

Johnson has emerged as a dominant all-rounder batting at No3, scoring 256 runs and taking 19 wickets for the Heat.

"It's been a crazy summer and a bit of a roller-coaster ride, to be honest,” Johnson said.

"There was a point a few years ago after my dad died where I probably wasn't going to play cricket again.

" It took a lot of work to get back to this point and I feel like I've just kick-started the second phase of my career now.

"I've always wanted to play for Australia and I'm doing my best to put myself in the selection frame.”

Johnson played a summer in England in 2010 with the fundraising help of the Northern NSW branch of the Lord's Taverners.

She was a regular for Marist Brothers in Lismore District cricket and dismissed former Australian batsman Michael Bevan in a Lismore Invitational XI v Australian Cricketers' Association X1 match at Oakes Oval in 2009.

"I probably wouldn't have got any- where if it wasn't for Stan (Gilchrist) and the Lord's Taverners,” Johnson said.

"Coming from a low income family made it tough and I never would have got to England without them.”

Johnson finished Year 12 at Blue Hills College, Goonellabah, in 2011 and made her state debut for Queensland the same year.

A knee injury slowed her down and she eventually took time off before coming back through Gold Coast grade cricket in 2015.

She toured India with Australia A in November last year and will be a key bowler for the Heat in the WBBL final tomorrow.

If she wasn't busy enough with cricket, Johnson works part-time at a Super Cheap Auto store and runs a landscaping business while studying to become a qualified gardener.

"I like to keep busy and I'm definitely flat out at the moment,” Johnson said.

Former Bangalow cricketer Angela Reakes was part of the past two winning Sixers teams before moving to the Melbourne Stars this season where she opened the batting.

Alstonville product Georgia Redmayne plays for the Hobart Hurricanes while Carly Leeson of Maclean is another in the Sixers squad.