Sammy-Jo selected for Australia A

Sammy-Jo Johnson playing for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL. She has been picked in the Australia A squad. Photo Michael Dodge.

FORMER Lismore cricketer Sammy-Jo Johnson has been named in the Australia A one-day and Twenty-20 team after another standout season in the Women’s Big Bash League.

They are set to play a one-day and T20 series against India at Brisbane and the Gold Coast starting this week.

A strong performance could see the 27-year-old force her way into the Australian team for the T20 World Cup on home soil next year.

Australian coach Matthew Mott said as many as three spots are up for grabs this week.

“We’ve said from day one, the WBBL is a very important for T20 selection and pretty much all of those players have performed at some point throughout this tournament,” Mott said.

“Our top 12 will probably pick themselves and (after that) you look at who are potentially good impact players off the bench who can fill a couple of roles.”

Johnson played a key role in Brisbane Heat winning back-to-back to titles in the WBBL on Sunday.

They had a six-wicket win chasing 162 for victory after the Adelaide Strikers made 7-161 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

She put the Heat on the front foot for the rest of the game with a powerful batting display where she scored 27 runs off just 11 balls in the six-wicket win.

She belted four sixes in the same over before she was dismissed by a slower ball.

It was an eventful over which justified her promotion up the batting order over the past two seasons.

Johnson finished Year 12 at Blue Hills College, Goonellabah, in 2011 and made her state debut for Queensland the same year.

A knee injury slowed her down and she eventually took time off before coming back through Gold Coast grade cricket in 2015.

She has already toured India with Australia A last year and could do some damage in the upcoming series based on current form.

The first game will be a one-dayer at Allan Border Field on Friday.

The T20 series starts on December 19 with the final game at Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast on December 23.