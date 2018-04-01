Busking winner band Sametime rocks Bluesfest

Bluesfest 2018 busking competition over 18 winner Sametime will be playing at the Delta Stage on Sunday from 12:15pm.

THE Sametime boys love Byron and Byron loves them.

The four boys from the Sunshine Coast played on the Delta Stage yesterday after winning the Bluesfest competition on Friday.

"We love coming to Byron Bay, any chance we get to come down and play here we take it," Tim Aiken said.

"We're grateful because we get to play on stage at places like Bluesfest with out best mates, it's awesome."

Brothers Sam and Tim Aiken are no strangers to the Bluesfest stage having already taken out the the Grommet title four years ago.

"Sam and I are brothers and we've been playing together since he was 9 and I was 12," Tim said.

"I'm now 19 and he is now 16."

"We decided when we got of aged, if we had the opportunity we'd do it again and see how it went because we just love the opportunity the competition gives and we get to meet artists that are in the same position as us and we think it is really cool to do that."

Now with Mitch Degotardi and Jordy Bond the bands sound transformed from folk acoustic to more of a rock and pop sound.

"The other boys joined us a couple of years ago, I went to school with Mitch who plays lead guitar for us and then we found Jordy at a music shop one day and he has been with us ever since," Tim said.

Tim said he was surprised and excited to have won given the high calibre of performances on the day.

"Everyone else in the competition was incredible," he said.

"We've come to the festival the past couple of years, it's crazy watching all the new artists coming in and how incredible this competition keeps getting."

Sam said he was packing away his equipment when Bluesfest organisers made the announcement.

"We were very surprised when we won it, like we even started packing up all our stuff after we played and I was ready to pack the van when they announced the winner and it was us, we were like what the hell?" he said.

Keep your eye out on their social media as Sametime said they will be releasing new music as early as next month.