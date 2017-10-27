News

'Time is running out': Vote on same sex marriage today

Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote , australia post box.. 21 sept 2017
Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote , australia post box.. 21 sept 2017 Trevor Veale

IF YOU want your say in the same-sex marriage debate, you need to act now.

You need to get your postal votes in the mail today to ensure it arrives at the Australian Bureau of Statistics office by the November 7 deadline.

ABS, Deputy Statistician and Taskforce Lead, Jonathan Palmer, said people should act now to ensure their response is included in the results.

"Throughout the survey, it's been our aim to make sure every eligible Australian is given the opportunity to have their opinion counted.

"That's why we're asking people not to leave it until the last minute to get their form back.

"Time is running out. Don't delay and send your form back straight away.

"If you don't get your form back to us in time, it will not be included in the final results," Mr Palmer said.

So far, almost 12 million eligible votes had been received.

Topics:  australian bureau of statistics deadline northern rivers politics postal vote same sex marriage debate

Lismore Northern Star
