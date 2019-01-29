Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
Lismore's lotto winner has been found.
News

Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

29th Jan 2019 11:35 AM

HE'S been playing Lotto for 40 years and now a Lismore man's dream has come true, after he won $1 million in last week's draw.

Confirming his win with a NSW Lotteries official this morning, the winner recounted how he discovered the life changing news.

"I went into Byron Bay on the weekend to check my tickets. I always use the self-scanner to check my tickets and the monitor told me to go to the counter," he explained.

"As I was walking to the counter I remembered hearing that someone who purchased a ticket from Goonellabah Newsagency in Lismore had won $1 million.

"Then I thought to myself, 'I purchased this ticket there, could it be me?'

"Then the penny started to drop.

"As soon as I saw the winning numbers on the results print out I knew it was me. I couldn't believe it."

The man revealed decades of playing Monday & Wednesday Lotto consistently had made his dreams come true.

"I've been playing the same numbers for 40 years, always hoping they'd come up," he shared.

"In a way, I did think I would have to win eventually.

"I always play my favourite numbers, not based on anything in particular.

The ecstatic winner revealed his windfall had come at just the right time.

"I'm a few years away from retirement so I'm going to keep it as a nice little nest egg for the next few years," he said.

Goonellabah Newsagency owner Peter Witten said he was thrilled that their winner had come forward to claim his prize.

"That's so exciting and such great news for us," he exclaimed.

"It hasn't been very long since we sold the last division one winning entry, so I believe we're on a pretty great strike rate.

"We wish our winner all the best."

Lismore Northern Star

    Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    Biscuit thief busted with large knife

