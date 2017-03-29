Samantha's hospital bed is good medicine

Sam Stevens, with her parents Gail And John, are thrilled Rotary are donating a second-hand hospital bed for the seventeen year old who has Spina bifida.

WHEN John Stevens heard his daughter would be provided with a hospital bed, the man who works three shifts a day as a cleaner to look after his family, was speechless.

At 7.30am on Wednesday, Mr Stevens who lives in Casino was hard at work at his first shift, was momentarily lost for words.

"This is wonderful, so wonderful,” he said.

"People are just so generous.”

Mr Stevens and his wife Gail are devoted parents with seven children between them.

Their daughter Samantha, 17, has spina bifida, uses a wheelchair and desperately needed an electric bed.

After learning of the family's plight, Rotary International volunteer Richard Crandon immediately offered them one of the second-hand beds Lismore Base Hospital has now allocated to the Donations In Kind program.

"Of course we will help, how many beds do they need,” Mr Crandon said when the Northern Star contacted him about the Stevens family request.

"We will deliver the bed to their door.”

Mr Crandon said Rotary International was delighted to provide assistance to the Year 11 student and her family.

Meanwhile, the Stevens family are over the moon, as to them, a second-hand hospital bed is worth its weight in gold.

Mrs Stevens said the kindness of Rotary International will make an enormous and positive difference to their daughter who has struggled to right herself in her current bed.

"Sammy was crying, she was so happy when I told her this morning,” Mrs Stevens said.

"She could not believe this was happening.”

Mrs Stevens said that she wanted to thank Rotary with all her heart.

"It's just unbelievable, thank you very much,” she said.

"We can't believe this is going to happen, it just goes to show there's so many good people out there.”