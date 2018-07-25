Samantha X is back: ‘I love it’

Samantha X is back in business thanks to some sage advice from a fellow mum. Picture: Supplied

SYDNEY'S top high-class call girl Samantha X is back in business, returning to the job she loves after famously declaring her escorting days were behind her.

"I've decided to return to the job I love, because of that reason: I love it!" she told Jo Casamento this week of her change of heart which she described as empowering and a reclaiming of her body.

"I met someone. I gave it my all. I grabbed the chance at love with both hands and I thought I'd found love finally. And then it ended. I was in shock. It didn't work out. And now I'm back doing what I love."

Samantha X, also known as Amanda Goff, very publicly hung up her Louboutin heels last year to give her relationship with Seven presenter Ryan Phelan a go.

The couple headed off to Europe for a romantic sojourn as she breathlessly posted on Instagram: "NO MORE ESCORTING EVER" in an October diary entry. They also began the process of moving in together.

But three months later the relationship was over. With trademark quirkiness Goff posted on Instagram: "I own Ikea furniture that's lasted longer."

And she's emphatic she would do it all again, but wouldn't rush in next time, even though Phelan never pressured her to stop working.

"I stopped escorting because I wanted to give love a chance - and I would absolutely do that again - not because of any moral issue with my job … (Ryan) never asked me to stop or never put pressure on me in any way, he had no judgment about the industry. I wanted to give my love and my heart."

She missed her clients, who were the first to call when the relationship ended.

"What do I love about escorting? What do I miss? The relationships, the companionship, the intimacy, the authenticity."

She is now philosophical about the romance, realising she didn't want to start dating again in a world of "late-night booty calls" and "Uber eats for sex".

"I thought 'Amanda no one is going to save you; you have to save yourself'. No one is going to come in and say: 'I'm going to look after you, rescue you, f … that shit!

"I would say to all the women out there. There is no knight in shining armour out there going to save you. You have to save yourself. That's my story now.

"I run a successful business … I am a business woman, I manage client relationships, do my tax, pay wages, run an agency with my business partner Vanessa."

The light bulb moment to go public again happened after a conversation with a school mum.

"I told her my dilemma, she was actually someone I felt would be terribly judgmental, but she said: 'Power to you, you do what you need to do. Marriage is no walk in the park and being on your own is hard too. Marriage is no walk in the park and being on your own is hard too. You take your power back and own it, no one is going to do it for you."

I kissed her and said "thank you".