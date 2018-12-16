Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card slammed

Samantha Markle has launched a Twitter attack against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their Christmas card. Picture: Twitter

Samantha Markle has launched a Twitter attack against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their Christmas card. Picture: Twitter

Samantha Markle has claimed her sister Meghan Markle's Christmas card shows she is turning her back on her family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex yesterday revealed the image they had chosen to celebrate the festive season - a black and white photograph of them watching fireworks at their May wedding.

But the photograph, taken at Frogmore House, was slammed by Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha.

Taking to Twitter, the American wrote: "Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned. Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family?

"It's a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit."

She later added: "It's incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world's smallest violin playing."

Samantha has not been shy about her opinions about her sister, regularly launching a series of Twitter rants - even claiming she would hold Meghan responsible for their father's death.

Samantha Markle said the photo was ‘incredibly rude’. Picture: Channel 5

Meghan's father Thomas has not seen his daughter since her marriage to Prince Harry. He had been expected to walk her down the aisle but had to pull out after health concerns.

Meghan's only family member to attend her big day was mother Doria Ragland - who is reportedly moving to the UK to help her with the arrival of her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring of 2019.

A body language expert said Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card was very inviting. Picture: Matt Porteous/AP

The Sussex's choice of Christmas card was also examined by body language expert Judi James, who revealed it sent a hugely different message to Kate Middleton and Prince William's.

Whereas Meghan and Harry have their backs to the camera in a glamorous black and white shot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wear jeans and smile at the camera as their children lark about in the picture.

Judi said: "While William and Kate have chosen casual clothes and friendly, casual-looking body language to greet the viewer face-on to invite us to share in the fun of their cute-looking family, Harry and Meghan have chosen a pose with their backs to the camera.

"[They are] inviting us to admire their cool, romantic A-lister lifestyle here in what looks like an ad for the new Bond movie.

"Both cards are gorgeous but completely contrasting."

Prince Charles and Camilla also released their Christmas card. Picture: Hugo Burnand/AP

And some fans were less than impressed with the photograph, with one writing: "Interesting they have chosen one with their backs to the public. I worry for Harry."

Another wrote: "Says it all. Turning their backs on people. She on her father and he on his family."

And one person said on Instagram: "Believe Christmas photo should be more about smiles and joy. I like Cambridge family photo, more uplifting and joyful."

Frogmore Cottage is currently being renovated for Meghan and Harry’s big move. Picture: Supplied

The image was a poignant choice, as Frogmore Cottage is to be the new home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex next year.

It sits in the grounds of Frogmore House, which played host to the private evening reception on their wedding day.

It is understood the couple want to bring up a family away from the "goldfish bowl" of London and start a life more privately.

However, there has been speculation over a rift between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Some are putting the move down to their differences, suggesting the two Duchesses don't get along.

It was today revealed by The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed Wills and Kate this Christmas.

Harry and mum-to-be Meghan turned down the option of staying at Wills and Kate's Norfolk home Anmer Hall, where they had a "fantastic" time with the kids last year.

Kensington Palace declined to comment in relation to Samantha's claims.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.