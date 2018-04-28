Sam will give it his best shot

Ballina front-rower Sam Pearce on the charge against Wollongbar-Alstonville in FNC rugby union.

BALLINA teenager Sam Pearce could be the Far North Coast selection bolter in the NSW Country rugby union championships at Warren this weekend.

Pearce last year made his first-grade debut as an 18-year-old and was one of the Seahorses' best forwards in a team that made the grand final.

He has carried that form into this season and is part of an FNC Dolphins team aiming to win the second-tier Richardson Shield.

"I'm coming up against front-rowers that have a lot more scrummaging experience so it will be a challenge,” Pearce said.

"It would be nice (NSW Country selection) but I'm just interested to see how I shape up against the other guys,

"I don't imagine it will be easy but I'm not here to pushed around either.

"I got a lot fitter (last season), I stopped lifting so many weights and actually started moving around.”

Pearce will be in good company with Ballina front-row partner Isaac Pratten, second-rower Aidan Edwards, centre Anthony Lolohea and winger Terry Ferguson in the side.

Competition leaders Bangalow have seven players in the Dolphins squad while Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen will steer the backline around the park.

"I'm sure Aidan will have a few good off-loads for me, that would be nice,” Pearce said.

"Our trial game against the Melbourne team was a bit of a mismatch but we got better against Gold Coast and hopefully we gel well as a side here.”

FNC last won the Richardson Shield in 2010 and need to get past Central Coast at noon today. A win there would allow them to play the winner of the North West Bushrangers and Western Plains tomorrow.

FAR NORTH COAST RUGBY UNION TEAM

FNC Dolphins: 1 Sam Pearce, 2 Daniel Heritage, 3 Isaac Pratten, 4 Darcy Hilton, 5 Aidan Edwards, 6 Daniel Rollinson, 7 Ryan Biscoe, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Vinnie Quigley, 10 Ben Damen, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Tom Slater, 13 Anthony Lolohea, 14 Vincent Young, 15 Nathan Nicholls.

Bench: Sam Rawsthorne, Simeli Miranalaskula, Aniri Whewell, Brenden Williams and Louis Hollman. Coach: Adam Leach.