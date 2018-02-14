Sam sets sail on the Young Endeavour

HANDS down, the most exciting experience of his life, is how 16-year-old Sam Hemsley-Hackett from Casino described sailing on the tall ship Young Endeavour.

Luckily the Trinity Catholic College student wasn't seasick.

"I was nauseous for a couple of hours on the second day but that quickly came to pass,” Sam said.

The crew of young people aged 16-23 years sailed the tall ship from Melbourne to Sydney on January 25 for the Young Endeavour's 30th anniversary.

"Along the way we made landfall at Deal Island in the Bass Strait, Huskisson in Jervis Bay, and Patonga in Broken Bay,” Sam said.

None of the youthful crew had any sailing experience and during the voyage they were taught navigation, boat safety, and sail theory.

"I was captain of the ship during our 24 hours of command of the ship on day eight,” Sam said.

"I was woken multiple times during the night by our Youthie command team to make a decision on what heading to take as weather, winds and swell were not on our sides.”

To go on the voyage, students can nominate themselves for a ballot. The cost is $2000 for the 10-day trip.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme is a not-for-profit organisation which provides young Australians aged 16-23 with a unique experience.