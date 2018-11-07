Sam Morgan out of coma after suffering shark attack
BALLINA surfer Sam Morgan has woken from a medically induced coma after he was attacked by a bull shark at Lighthouse Beach on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old was bitten on the left thigh about 6:15pm and made his way to the beach where he was assisted by other surfers and bystanders.
After being given three units of blood, Mr Morgan was placed in a medically induced coma by paramedics at Ballina Airport before being flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
The aspiring professional surfer woke from the coma late yesterday.
A Gold Coast University Hospital spokesman said Mr Morgan was in a stable condition.
"He is awake and doing well," the spokesman said.