Sam is the man for Woodlawn cricket team

Top-order batsman Sam McLean playing for Lismore Workers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. He top-scored for Woodlawn at the Australasian Marist Cricket Carnival today. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A BIG effort with the bat from St John’s College Woodlawn student Sam McLean was a highlight on the fourth day of the Australasian Marist Cricket Carnival in Lismore.

McLean scored 48 runs in blistering heat against Assumption College Kilmore in a 50-over game at Blair Oval yesterday.

Most of the runs came in a 64-run partnership with Lismore Workers teammate Nathan Bezrouchko, who was eventually dismissed on 35.

Woodlawn was bowled out for 162, 48 runs short of the 210 target.

McLean has performed well at the carnival this week and is a chance to be named in the Australiasian merit team today.

The all-rounder scored a half century and took 5-31 from his 10 overs in a convincing win against Newman College on Monday.

Other standout players this week include Charles Mitchell with the bat, the bowling efforts of Simon Pratt and an all-round performance with bat and ball from captain Henry Harris.

The Woodlawn opening bowlers found it tough against a determined top-order from Assumption College yesterday.

Anthony DePasquale top-scored with a well-worked 52 while opening batsmen Nathan Beattie and Riley Mason contributed with 28 runs each.

Josh Turner (23) and Reuben Rode (22 not out) helped them set a total of 8-209.

In other games, Marcellin College were dominant in a 124-run win over Newman College at Oakes Oval.

Top-order batsman Harrison Free piled on 63 runs while Patrick Carroll scored 54 runs from opening bat.

Marcellin finished 9-167 before its bowlers blew Newman off the pitch for just 43 runs.

Angus Napier and Josh Toop took three wickets each.

Elsewhere, Sale Catholic College bounced back with a big win over Bunbury at Heaps Oval.

Noah Hurley top-scored for Sale with 59 runs when they set a total of 7-266.

They bowled Bunbury out for just 92.

Woodlawn teacher and carnival convener Nick Jones said the competition has provided students an opportunity to experience five full days of 50-over cricket.

“Coming from Marist Colleges, students and staff alike genuinely enjoy these carnivals as a chance to meet new people and experience different parts of Australia through the common love and passion for cricket,” Jones said.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the facilities available to us that have been curated by Lismore City Council. “

Woodlawn plays its last game today against Bunburry College from 9.30am at Oakes Oval.