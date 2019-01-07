Sam is the man at Ballina

ALL Smiles The Ballina team at the LJ Hooker League Under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

ALL Smiles The Ballina team at the LJ Hooker League Under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval, Ballina. Mitchell Craig

FAR North Coast batsman Sam Weir was the top run-scorer across 16 teams on the first day of the LJ Hooker League Under-13 carnival at Ballina.

He scored 62 runs in a losing effort for the Ballina district team in a 50-over game against the Newcastle President's X1 at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Chasing 150, Ballina looked on target but Weir was dismissed at 6-128 before they lost four quick wickets and were bowled all for 140.

"Sam is new to the group but he's been playing cricket for as long as he's been alive,” Ballina coach Brett McPhail said.

"Our opening bowlers Noah Hill and Monty Moore have a fair bit of ability along with our spinner Ishtah Raju.

"Then we have our opening batsman Ra-Koia Smith and Sam Harding to go with Sam Weir at three.

"Our core unit has been together for a few years now and we expect them to go pretty well this week.”

Charlie Williams was the pick of the Newcastle bowlers taking 4-18 while Alexander Scott finished the game with three wickets.

Ballina bowlers Nathan Pryke and Raju took two wickets each.

"They're a good bunch of rascals and we just want them to enjoy the week,” McPhail said.

"Newcastle have a big pool to pick from and they're a really good unit.”

In other games, Lismore struggled in an eight-wicket loss against Hornsby-Ku-ring-gai and Hills at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Opening batsman Hamish Soutar top-scored with 25 runs before they were bowled out for 84.

Soutar took both wickets with the opposition needing just 14.4 overs to chase down the target.

Elsewhere, North Shore captain Archie Gowthorp scored 61 not out while opening batsman Oliver Carney scored 50 in a five-wicket win over Central Coast at Kingsford Smith Park.

Newcastle's Jordan Pitt scored 43 while Jared Galvin contributed with 38 in a 40-run win over Brisbane North at Saunders Oval 1.

Manly opening batsman Luke Burgess led the way with 36 runs while Andrew Boulton was unbeaten on 41 in a six-wicket win over Bears junior reps at Saunders Oval 2.

Hawkesbury batsman Cody Mavin (46) and Shaurya Gupta (42 not out) helped Hawkesbury to a three-wicket win over Mid North Coast at Kingsford Smith Park.

And Hunter Valley had a two-wicket win over Tamworth after Isaac Edwards scored 33 in the top order at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

In games today for the local teams, Ballina plays Hunter Valley at Williams Reserve while Lismore takes on Brisbane North at Fripp Oval.