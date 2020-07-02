Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Home And Away star Sam Frost sparked rumours of a split with boyfriend Dave Bashford earlier this week after posting a cryptic video on Tik Tok.
Home And Away star Sam Frost sparked rumours of a split with boyfriend Dave Bashford earlier this week after posting a cryptic video on Tik Tok.
Celebrity

Sam Frost speaks amid break-up rumours

by Jonathon Moran
2nd Jul 2020 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sam Frost has confirmed she is single after splitting from her long-term boyfriend.

The confirmation brings to an end speculation over the Home And Away actor's relationship with Dave Bashford.

Earlier this week, Frost shared a Tik Tok video with the hashtag #31singleandfabulous, which prompted Confidential to seek further clarification from her representatives.

"Sam Frost and Dave Bashford are no longer in a relationship," a spokeswoman for Frost told Confidential. "They remain great mates."

Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on Home And Away, had been dating Bashford since 2017.

The private couple were friends for some time before they started a relationship.

Frost rose to national fame after appearing on The Bachelor and subsequently starring as The Bachelorette.

Frost with ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford.
Frost with ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford.

From there, she moved into radio, hosting a breakfast show with Rove McManus on 2 Day FM before cementing her career in the spotlight by landing a role on Channel 7's popular daily TV drama, Home And Away.

Frost rose to fame after finding love with Sasha Mielczarek as The Bachelorette.
Frost rose to fame after finding love with Sasha Mielczarek as The Bachelorette.

In May 2018, she was nominated for a Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Originally published as Sam Frost speaks amid break-up rumours

dave bashford home and away sam frost

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        premium_icon Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        News Friends of the Koala are warning the NSW Government habitat needs to be protected to save the beloved marsupials.

        Little town that ‘copped a hiding’ in the fires fights back

        premium_icon Little town that ‘copped a hiding’ in the fires fights back

        News BONALBO businesses and community groups have been given a helping hand to get back...

        • 2nd Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        'It's an eyesore': Businesses want lake pool gone

        premium_icon 'It's an eyesore': Businesses want lake pool gone

        News “I HAVE to look at it all day, so yes, it would be nice if council could do...

        Will Alstonville get its bank back?

        premium_icon Will Alstonville get its bank back?

        News WHAT are the local politicians doing to bring Alstonville community a face-to-face...