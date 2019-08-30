Sam Dastyari in police sights over ICAC bike arrival

THERE were farcical scenes outside ICAC yesterday with disgraced former Labor senator Sam Dastyari pulling out a second phone just moments after handing over his mobile for evidence before riding off on a bicycle that has now attracted police's attention.

After his testimony before the corruption watchdog Mr Dastyari handed over his phone so ICAC could download his WhatsApp messages overnight to verify the timing of key events.

When he left the ICAC building at about 5pm Mr Dastyari then whipped out a second phone in front of the stunned media pack while giving an impromptu press conference.

"That's another phone, I have to get on a bike, I need to open my Lime app to get on the bike … that isn't my phone," he said.

Former Federal Labor Senator Sam Dastyari arrives by bicycle to the Independent Commission Against Corruption hearing in Sydney. Picture: Dean Lewins

"It's a friend's phone, I need a phone to get on my bike … I have taken this incredibly seriously."

Earlier in the day the ex-politician turned up to the ICAC hearings on Elizabeth Street on a Lime bike, slowly freewheeling along the wide footpath before parking it outside the building.

The NSW Road Rules 2014, Part 15, Rule 250 clearly state that the only people allowed to ride on the footpath are children under age 16, postal workers, adults accompanying or carrying a child, and someone with a medical condition that stipulates they can ride on a footpath.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed they were investigating the alleged offence.

"Police are aware of the footage and will speak with the rider before determining the appropriate level of action," she said.

A spokesman for the sharebike company Lime said it was clear Mr Dastyari - who resigned from his senate position over his alleged links to Chinese donors - was still breaking a few rules.

"Delighted that Sam arrived at today's hearing on Lime, taking another car off the road, wearing a helmet and parking his bike safely," the Lime spokesman said.

"Unfortunately he was riding on the footpath so still not doing everything by the rule book."