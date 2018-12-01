Sam bears the load at cricket club

HITTING THEM WELL: Sam Burdock batting for Ballina Bears in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

A SETTLED Sam Burdock could help Ballina Bears return to the finals in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who is originally from Swindon in the south-west of England, first appeared for Bears in 2015.

He played in New Zealand after that and will line up against Lennox Head at Megan Crescent Oval today coming off his first century in the competition last weekend.

Burdock made 104 not out against the Casino Cavaliers after scoring 84 against Pottsville and 57 not out against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

He spent the off-season in England where he played for a premier league team at Westbury.

"I feel more settled this season; I have a girlfriend that I live with and I've changed my visa so hopefully I'll be in Australia long-term,” he said.

"When I first came here I thought Ballina was part of Brisbane; I didn't realise how big the country actually was.

"I was thinking about playing on the Gold Coast this year but Geoff Jacobs has been really good to me and I thought I owed the club at least one more season.”

Burdock scored 391 runs in his first stint at Ballina before going to New Zealand, where he helped take Wellington team Eastern Suburbs to a national club championship.

Most of his 824 runs in the Hooker League have come across two seasons, which puts him among the best batsmen in the competition.

He has spent less time behind the stumps this summer after a fracture and ligament damage in the first two-day match against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

Ironically his top two scores in the competition have came since then.

"It's my hand at the bottom of the bat so it hasn't really bothered me,” Burdock said.

"The fields are bigger here and the outfields are slower; I'd made 50s and had some decent starts but couldn't go on with it.

"It was a shame we couldn't win it but Casino basically batted us out of the game.”

Burdock knows Bears will have to improve their bowling to beat the top teams.

They were close to picking up fast bowler Terry Murphy when he left Alstonville but he headed to Lennox Head.

"Terry was on our radar and I thought we might have got him,” Burdock said.

"We've lost Lee Pittavino, Chris Jones and Jeremy Perkins so we're a bit light on there. Batting wise we're pretty good, but we're conceding a lot of runs and hopefully both sides can come to the party as the season goes on.”

other games starting today:

Tintenbar-East Ballina takes on Alstonville at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Marist Brothers play Pottsville at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Cudgen hosts the Casino Cavaliers at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.