Sam Armytage picks up a cool $2.8m

The sold sticker has gone up on the North Bondi home of Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage after 12 days on the market and it's sold for well above price expectations, fetching in the "early three millions".

Phillips Pantzer Donnelley gun Alexander Phillips had a $2.8 million price guide for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom freestanding double-storey beach house.

But over the past few days, Phillips had three buyers fighting over it. And it sold this afternoon to a North Bondi couple with one child upgrading from an apartment. Armytage is understood to be over the moon with the price.

"She's done very well," Phillips told the Wentworth Courier exclusively.

"We had 102 groups look through and the property was very well received … it was a good entry point into North Bondi for a freestanding house."

The home hit the market just a few days after the announcement of Armytage's engagement to partner Richard Lavender.

The couple had broken the news on Armytage's Instagram account with her proudly showing off a glistening diamond ring.

With her dropping back to a four-day week on the popular Seven Network breakfast program where Armytage stars with David Koch, it's understood she'll be spending more time at the country property of her fiance - a successful equestrian businessman - a two-hour drive from Sydney.

But the word is she's after a smaller city pad.

CoreLogic records show she paid $2.15 million in 2014.

It has multiple outdoor entertainment areas.

Both Lavender, 60, and Armytage, 43, have homes in the Southern Highlands - his is a 40-hectare property in Bowral. Armytage paid $2.2 million in 2017 for her sprawling five-bedroom country estate with wraparound verandas on two hectares.

That all makes her large North Bondi home redundant. Described as offering "laid back luxury" and a "tropical garden retreat with a breezy beach house feel", the property had hit realestate.com.au as a "forthcoming auction".

It's set high to capture the sea breeze and is full of sun.

The bedrooms are a decent size and full of charm.

And there are views to the ocean from the upper level.

Along with an alfresco living area, the home also has a level landscaped garden with a sandstone wall backdrop.

A whole-floor living and entertainment space features a family-sized kitchen and a home office looks out to the gardens.

At the cul-de-sac end of the street, there's pathway access down to the beach, internal access to a lockup garage and a huge storeroom for bikes and boards.

Stylish interiors.

And also ample places to dine indoors.

Sam Armytage also has a country estate. Picture: Christian Gilles