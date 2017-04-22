Salvos raise their voices to launch appeal

THE Salvation Army will launch the 2017 Red Shield Appeal in Lismore with a song.

The Opening Function for this year's annual fundraising appeal is on May 4 at the Lismore Workers Club where The Channel 9 Voice Contestant Candice Dianna will perform her new single Soldiers.

Fundraising and Public Relations Manager Rowan Johnstone said Ms Dianna had offered to support The Salvation Army throughout Qld and the Northern Rivers with its annual fund raising appeal which runs until June.

"We are blessed to have Candice as a Red Shield Appeal Ambassador. Candice has committed to performing at all our Red Shield Appeal opening functions. Donations at these events and from Red Shield Appeal collections throughout the districts go to important services and support programs to help meet the needs of those who are suffering from poverty, addiction, homelessness, crises, despair and loneliness.

"Guests will also hear personal stories from those who have journeyed with The Salvation Army and have experienced first hand their life changing work and how this gave them hope when they needed it the most.

"This is an opportunity for local business people and community leaders to enjoy a free breakfast sponsored by the Lismore Workers Club and to give generously to kick off the appeal in style.”

Date Thursday, 4 May

Venue Lismore Workers Club at 7am

RSVP: rowan.johnstone@aue.salvationarmy.org.au by April 27.