Salvation Army Lismore store is back in business

The Salvation Army Lismore corp officer major Lindsay Reeves and manager Peter Parker outside the store ready to open for the community.

THE Salvation Army family store in Lismore will open today, Wednesday, at 9am after an 11 week clean-up effort following the March flood which saw 1.5 metres of water enter the store.

The Salvation Army Lismore corps officer major Lindsay Reeves said there had been huge interest from the community about when the store would reopen.

He said the first three weeks after the flood saw up to 30 volunteers, customers, firefighters and council workers help clean-up the mess created by the flood.

"We lost just about everything on the floor," he said.

"We got the clothing up, but the furniture got damaged."

They then discovered the floor tiles were damaged and needed to be replaced, as well as needing to rebuild the displays and counters.

Bric-à-brac items and furniture has come from other Salvation Army stores, with a complete new selection of books on offer as of tomorrow.

"It is just so amazing how many people love the store," Salvation Army Lismore corps officer Lindsay Reeves said.

"People who need a bargain, people with large families who need clothes for children at a price they can afford, and you never know what you will find."

He said there were still a large number of people in a significant amount of need after the floods.

"We are looking forward to seeing our customers and friends," he said.