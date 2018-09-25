Salvage of boat wreckage continues at Ballina

A vessel has washed ashore at Ballina after an incident overnight.

Shaneo Back

BALLINA Shire Council is continuing the clean-up of a damaged boat that washed ashore at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina over the weekend.

A portion of the wreckage has been salvaged, and the council advises that boat debris may continue to wash up on our beaches, break walls and waterways in the coming weeks.

The council is liaising with the relevant state agencies, and will continue with spot checks to clean up the debris.

Reports of debris can be logged with Ballina Shire Council by phoning 1300 864 444.