Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vessel has washed ashore at Ballina after an incident overnight.
A vessel has washed ashore at Ballina after an incident overnight. Shaneo Back
News

Salvage of boat wreckage continues at Ballina

25th Sep 2018 7:30 AM

BALLINA Shire Council is continuing the clean-up of a damaged boat that washed ashore at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina over the weekend.

A portion of the wreckage has been salvaged, and the council advises that boat debris may continue to wash up on our beaches, break walls and waterways in the coming weeks.

The council is liaising with the relevant state agencies, and will continue with spot checks to clean up the debris.

Reports of debris can be logged with Ballina Shire Council by phoning 1300 864 444.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ballina boat lighthouse beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    premium_icon 'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    News "YOU would not become a bishop if you wanted to enjoy yourself”.

    Police injured as manhunt for robber continues

    Police injured as manhunt for robber continues

    Breaking Three arrested, one still on the run after pursuit

    Bid to reopen Kimberley Kampers hits big snag

    premium_icon Bid to reopen Kimberley Kampers hits big snag

    Business Is this the end for this Ballina business?

    Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    premium_icon Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    News Witness 'horrified' over 'chakra-puncture' therapy 　

    Local Partners