Salinity state of our river

MID Richmond River salinity for February 8 and 15 respectively and dissolved oxygen levels for February 15, supplied by Rous County Council, Lismore:

Kilgin Rd 5.58mS, 5.07mS (6.7mg/L)

Woodburn 0.34mS, 0.47mS (6.5mg/L)

Rocky Mouth Creek 0.84mS, 1.12mS (4.1mg/L)

Swan Bay 0.26mS, 0.25mS (15.6mg/L)

Coraki 0.21mS, 0.22mS (6.2mg/L)

Maximum tolerance for livestock for limited periods as supplied by the Department of Primary Industries: