26°
News

Saleyards upgrade to further boost event

Susanna Freymark | 31st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
DEAL: Riley Wellman, 15, sold the Woodlawn College Charlois for $7000 at Casino Saleyards.
DEAL: Riley Wellman, 15, sold the Woodlawn College Charlois for $7000 at Casino Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RILEY WELLMAN stood composed in his Akubra hat after selling the school bull for $7000 at the All Breeds sale in Casino on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Woodlawn College student had previously taken the prize charolais bull named Valley View Leader to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.

The 860kg bull so impressed the buyer in Sydney, he travelled to the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange to see him again.

The bull was sold to Challambi Charolais Stud in Victoria.

Top sale on the day went to a Weona Brangus bull that sold for $12,500.

The Leeville bull was bought for stud duties by Brad Saunders from Pheasant Creek Brangus in Wowan in southern Queensland.

Sale committee president Bruce Lyle said the average sale price was $5257.

 

Auctioneer Andrew Summerville at the All Breeds Sale at NRLX- Casino Saleyards.
Auctioneer Andrew Summerville at the All Breeds Sale at NRLX- Casino Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Mr Lyle's own bull from Lyle Family Angus sold for $10,000, and he was happy with the price.

"You never expect anything," he said.

"It's who turns up on the day."

There was a clearance rate of 81% with 132 bulls sold, Mr Lyle said.

Fourteen bulls did not reach their minimum sale price.

On the day auctioneer Glenn Weir said the market was patchy.

Talk around the cattle pens was that farmers were holding on to their money.

A crowd of 350 people clambered to see the cattle.

The beasts were more crowded this year than other years because the sale was short on pens due to work beginning on a soft floor and roof over pens, Mr Lyle said.

With a further $7 million in state government funding announced by Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis in Casino this week, the saleyards upgrade will add to the selling capacity next year, he said.

"It will ensure future sales are vendor, buyer and cattle friendly," he said.

The Casino All Breeds Sale is held on the last Saturday of July each year and in its 19th year has become the region's major bull sale.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino saleyards cattle cattle sale northern rivers community northern rivers livestock exchange saleyards

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

AUSTRALIANS are worried about rising cost of living while wages remain flat and full-time jobs hard to find.

'We thought we were going to lose her'

Alleighah, 10, has cerebral palsy, no immune system, epilepsy, irregular body temperature and suffered a sudden bout of severe seizures.

A MONTH ago Elizabeth Smyth feared her daughter was going to die.

WATCH: Death defying stunts at the Lismore Aviation Expo

UP IN THE AIR: At the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo, huge crowds showed up to see the action which included members of the Gold Coast Skydivers jumping while Paul Bennet executed some amazing aerobatic manoeuvres.

The Rotorwing Huey VH-UHX was a thrill at the Lismore Aviation Expo.

Girder deliveries for Pacific Highway upgrade

Two 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD

Local Partners

Nominate now for community funds

THE fund will support projects between $100,000 and $1 million, or higher with financial co-contribution.

Easier journeys with upgraded transport facilities

Swan Bay, Grafton and Yamba will benefit from new shelters and upgrades including improved signage, connecting paths and tactile indicators.

$36,000 for Clarence and Richmond valleys transport

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VISIT: Lennox Head.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

Enjoy sunny days, fresh nights and be entertained

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

THE Block may have started in Sydney, but there's buckley's chance of it heading back there any time

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $660,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction