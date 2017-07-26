Saleyard to get $14 million facelift

NSW Government has commited $7 million to the upgrade of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

CASINO'S Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange upgrade will now proceed in full thanks to a $7 million investment from the NSW Government.

The $14 million project will modernise the Livestock Exchange improving animal welfare, environmental management, workplace health and safety along with increasing cattle throughput capacity by 40%.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who was joined in Casino by Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis to make the announcement, said the upgrade would create more than 200 new jobs.

"This is a major piece of local infrastructure which is vital to supporting the beef industry in Northern NSW," Ms Berejiklian said.

"When I became Premier, I said investing in local infrastructure to ensure all communities get their fair share would be a key focus - and this is the proof we are delivering."

"It's estimated this upgrade will deliver a $50 million boost to the local economy. The industry is already one of the largest employers in the region and this investment from the NSW Government will ensure it continues to grow and prosper."

Mr Gulaptis welcomed today's announcement as a boon for the region.

"The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange is a critical piece of infrastructure not just to the Richmond Valley, but all of Northern NSW," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I thank the Premier for making this investment possible and ensuring Casino remains the beef capital of Australia."

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the planned upgrades will ensure the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange will continue to support the booming beef industry in Northern NSW.

"Ultimately, investments like this are all about ensuring our regional communities continue to grow and thrive," Mr Barilaro said.

The NSW Government will provide $7 million for the upgrade, while the Federal Government and Richmond Valley Council will deliver $3.5 million each.