HOT PROPERTY: A charming family home at 29 Main St Alstonville sold recently for $865,000, making a record price fr a residence on the road.
Sale of historic home breaks Alstonville record

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Aug 2018 9:00 AM
AN HISTORIC residence in the middle of a Northern Rivers town set a record price when it sold recently.

The property, at 29 Main St, Alstonville, recently changed hands for $865,000.

The residence was built in 1910, the year which saw Henry Handel Richardson's novel The Getting of Wisdom published, Comedy King won the Melbourne Cup and Alfred Deakin was Prime Minister.

The home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Elders Alstonville agent Troy Macrae said the sale of the lovely old family home, which is set on a 1012sqm block, was a win-win for everyone involved.

He said the property was a real gem.

"It's a record for the sale of a residence in the main street of Alstonville," he said.

"The vendors have decided to move to a rural property so their their teenage children have more space, while the buyers are a couple who had been renting in the town for a few years, and then they decided to purchase rather than build."

Mr Macrae said the sale reflected the robust interest for rental and sale properties in the quaint plateau village.

He said well-priced properties did not last long on the market.

"Rural and town properties for sale and rent in and around Alstonville are in high demand," he said.

