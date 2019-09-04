Sailors are back on the water at Ballina

ALL ABOARD: The Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club season has started in Ballina.

SAILORS from the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club sprang into action for the first race of the new season on Sunday.

The weather was wonderful - clear skies and a steady breeze, and this, combined with a focused hunger after many a sailors' winter hibernation brought out many boats.

There were family connections running through the fleet, with father/son, father/daughter and grandfather/grandson crews forming part of the demographic on this Father's Day.

Father raced against son in the Formula 15s, and former Sydney to Hobart race winner Gunter Heuchmer did the race timing from the club tower while his son Bill raced a RS100.

Former club Commodore Graeme Fleming and his grandson took line honours in the mono hulls, but Des Mayblom in his Impulse sailed well and took the day, this being a handicap race.

With four RS100s and five Formula 15s filling the gennaker fleet this season they have earned the right to have their own start (previously shared with the other monohulls).

This benefits the Formula 15s as they now should have more room to hit the start line at speed.

There were capsizes aplenty among the Formula 15s during the race and the conditions probably favoured the RS100s in the end.

The monohulls also benefitted from the extra room on the start line with no faster gennakers feeding "bad air” after the start.

Drew Green in his NACRA 5.2 continued his good form from the end of last season, taking the honours in the catamarans.

Race results

Trailer sailors: 1. Andrew McInnes/Todd Goldsmith in Shades of Grey. 2. Matt Cartwright and John Kulas in Spudgun. 3. Brendan and Tom McKeowan in Racy Lady.

Gennakers: 1. Vincent Selleck in 5BuckerooS. 2. Duncan Dey in Casper. 3. Laura Stoltenberg/Francine G. Tarp in Mr Bond.

Catamarans: 1. Drew Green in N52. 2. Chris Hallett/Seamus Coakley in Finely Tuned. 3. Phill Robbins in Ozpray.

Monohulls: 1. Des Mayblom in Olde Golde. 2. Colin Hinwood in A Caddy For Daddy. 3. Graeme Hodgins in Retro.

COMING UP: The first club championship race of the season will be held on Sunday. New sailors are welcome at the club - all inquiries to contact.rrsrc@gmail.com