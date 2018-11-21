Sailor cops $1000 Riverfire fine

THE master of a 32m luxury motor yacht who steered the boat into a restricted part of the Brisbane River on the night of the Riverfire fireworks event has been fined $1000.

Water Police tried to get the skipper to turn the boat around several times, but he kept on going, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Peter John Donohue, 62, pleaded guilty to causing a motor vessel to be navigated in a closed area, without permission of a harbour master.

The court heard Donohue was in charge of the 105-foot (32m) motor yacht Southern Cross II, with friends and family on board, on September 29, the night of Riverfire.

Water police were enforcing a closure of a city reach of the Brisbane River for the fireworks, from 5pm, and only boats with permits were allowed within the area.

The court was told at 6.15pm, the motor yacht was approaching the closure zone when it was approached by water police.

An officer told a woman on the back deck to tell the boat's master that they were entering a closed area and he should turn the vessel around.

Police made several attempts to contact the master and a second water police vessel, with lights on, approached the motor yacht to try to stop it.

Donohue proceeded to take the boat to Dockside Marina at Kangaroo Point, the court heard.

He later told police he saw the police vessels, but didn't believe they were trying to intercept the boat, the police prosecutor said.

Brisbane’s Story Bridge lights up at Riverfire 2018.



Donohue said he had previously attended Riverfire and had been aware of the need for a permit, but had failed to obtain one for this year.

The court was told all recreational vessels were required to possess a permit and be at anchor in the restricted part of the river by 5pm.

Donohue's defence counsel said it was silly and perhaps irresponsible behaviour, but entirely out of character for Donohue, who had been a qualified master for 12 months.

He said Donohue worked on two motor vessels, but mostly on Southern Cross II, which was built by Keith Lloyd Ships.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert said Donohue had breached directions and ignored requirements to cease moving the vessel at a time when part of the river was closed.

She said his colleagues and associates, who had provided references, spoke very highly of him as an experienced captain.

But Ms Kahlert said with his experience he should have been aware of the need to obtain a permit and the offence had potentially placed other people at risk.

As she had been told Donohue might need to travel overseas for work, she fined him $1000, but did not record a conviction.