Sailing champions crowned at seasons end

Plenty of movement on the water for the final Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club race of the season. Jane Morgan

A CLUB championship race highlighted the final round of the season for the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

The scene was set for exciting racing as boats tussled for final championship places.

One such battle was in the catamaran division between 2 Foot Extra and Shore Thing for second place.

The race start was in the river mouth, heading upwind in a light breeze from the WSW to a mark in the Straits of Ramada, back to a mark set off Mobbs Bay, then back to the river mouth.

The first circuit was slow, the breeze being fluky and inconsistent.

However, a huge squall rolled in from the SW, bearing rain and a powerful dose of wind.

This made for pure exhilaration, crews going upwind straining over the sides of their boats and trying to keep them upright, while those downwind were holding on by the skin of their teeth.

However, after less than 10 minutes the cloud passed, the sun came out, with it a rainbow landing in the river mouth, and the wind completely died.

Boats were left bobbing in the steep chop, with no forward momentum, rain dripping from lifeless sails.

A race abandonment looked imminent, prompting most of the monohull fleet to retire, but lo and behold, a sea breeze sprang up after about 10 minutes, lifting sails and spirits.

The remaining two monohulls on the course finished, as did the rest of the fleet, including Col Woodbry in Shore Thing which had been stranded agonisingly close to the finish line.

His becalming had drawn taunts from the shore near the clubhouse. It had meant a third place for him.

First place was secured by 2 Foot Extra, which crossed the finish just as the calm started.

A huge cheer from the shore roared out across the river as Shore Thing crossed the line.

The same sense of achievement and satisfaction was felt by all crews who persevered and finished the race and thus their season.

The new racing season starts in September. For all club inquiries, including learning to sail, email contact.rrsrc@ gmail.com

Results

Trailer sailors: 1. Graeme Fleming/Fiona Cormack in Incy Wincy. 2. Colin Hinwood/Phil Causley/Dave Noble in Run Rabbit Run. 3. Andrew McInnes/Don Hart in Shades of Grey.

Gennakers: 1. Duncan Dey in Casper. 2. Vincent Selleck in 5 Buckaroos 3. Barry Bradford/Ewan Channer in Trade Secret.

Catamarans: 1. Jonathan Horsley/Martine Borrack in 2 Foot Extra. 2. Phill Robbins in Ozpray. 3. Colin Woodbry in Shore Thing.

Monohulls: 1. Trent and Daisy Morgan in Puddleduck. 2. Roy Craven in Zephyr.