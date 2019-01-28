Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga stun at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga interacts with fans at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga interacts with fans at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/AP

Australia's Margot Robbie, Lady Gaga and Emily Blunt have hit the new silver carpet at today's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hollywood is set to party at today's glamourous event, which is also celebrating a milestone of 25 years.

The show, being hosted by Megan Mullally of Will & Grace fame, honours the best achievements in film and TV performances.

There are 15 awards total, including individual as well ensemble and cast performances.

If her track record is anything to go by, Lady Gaga has stepped out in an edgy white gown with a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/AP

The carpet is actually be silver in colour, and made from aluminium foil.

Robbie arrived in a Chanel gown. She is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Mary Queen of Scots.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/AP

Actors from the biggest films of 2018 including Crazy Rich Asians , Vice and Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as popular television and streaming platform actors have also hit the silver carpet.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek are among the first presenters announced.

Other presenters include Chadwick Boseman, Sam Elliott, Constance Wu, John David Washington, Adam Driver, and Michelle Yeoh.

Ken Jeong, Henry Golding, Angela Bassett, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello round out the list of first presenters.

Jane Fonda arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Constance Wu arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Emily Blunt arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Mandy Moore arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/AP

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP