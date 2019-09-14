Safia brings big 'theatrical' show

Star or End is electronica pop band Safia's second album, and the band has promised a 'big, theatrical' show in Byron Bay for this tour.

Released last month, the album jumped to #1 on the iTunes Electronic chart and features previously released singles Resolution, Think We're Not Alone, Starlight and Cellophane Rainbow.

Vocalist Ben Woolner said this tour will offer the band's biggest live show yet.

"It's big, theatrical and dynamic show, predominately focused on the new record, but also re-visiting all the favourites as well,” he said.

"This is one of the biggest productions, if not the biggest production that has ever been at the Beach Hotel.

"We are still working our how we can fit the whole show in there.

"Anyone who has seen our live shows knows that our music is already on the theatrical side, so we play into that a lot.

"We like building a show instead of just a band playing on stage,” he added.

Woolner said the show will include a specially-built stage, big screens and lighting sets.

"A bunch of our friends and family are coming up to this show so we'll have a great group around, it will be fun,” he said.

Following their 2013 breakout single Listen To Soul, Listen To Blues, the trio released their debut album Internal in 2016, which brought them ARIA Award and J Award nominations.

The band have amassed more than 140 million streams, not counting the collaborations with Peking Duk Take Me Over and Alison Wonderland Take It To Reality.