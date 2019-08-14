Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomed the government's decision to fund the first year of the levy hike for local councils.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomed the government's decision to fund the first year of the levy hike for local councils.
Politics

Saffin welcomes ‘backdown’ on levy

Michael Doyle
14th Aug 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATE Government decision to fund the first year of the increase to the local government Emergency Service Levy, has been welcomed by a Labor MP.

Janelle Saffin, member for Lismore, called the decision by the Berejiklian-led Liberal-National government "a stunning backdown", believing it will benefit councils in regional areas.

"I hope this government will learn a lesson from this debacle that you don't just dump a big bill on councils, and in effect ratepayers, with scant warning or consultation and expect people to wear it," Ms Saffin said.

"The one-year reprieve for councils is welcome because it will save our four local councils a total of $341,970 in 2019-2020 and it means 128 councils across New South Wales will not have to find $13.6 million out of thin air."

The Lismore MP who entered the parliament this year after securing the seat in the March election, said she hoped the government would now work with local councils to redesign the funding of the scheme.

janelle saffin labor lismore nsw government tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Homes destroyed as fire burns through 6000 hectares

    premium_icon Homes destroyed as fire burns through 6000 hectares

    News FIREFIGHTERS from across the state have joined forces with other agencies to fight six key bushfires on the North Coast.

    Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    premium_icon Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    Celebrity Wheelchair-bound eyewitness says MAFS star was "out of control"

    Fire could close Lismore tip for weeks

    premium_icon Fire could close Lismore tip for weeks

    News Firefighters, council and EPA assesing tip fire damage

    • 14th Aug 2019 4:29 PM
    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A stylish fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers on the list