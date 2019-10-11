NSW the only state yet to ban plastic bags

BAN PLASTIC: Kate Washington MP and Janelle Saffin MP met with Esabel Henry, Louise Somerville and Jenni Law from Lismore Boomerang Bags.

BAN PLASTIC: Kate Washington MP and Janelle Saffin MP met with Esabel Henry, Louise Somerville and Jenni Law from Lismore Boomerang Bags. Contributed

WHILE supermarkets have moved into reusable bags across the state, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said more needs to be done.

Ms Saffin said she welcomes the passing of Labor's Bill to ban single-use plastic bags in the NSW Upper House last month and said she is calling for the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government to support a state-wide ban.

"I know that the majority of locals in the electorate of Lismore support this ban and have stopped using single-use plastic bags," she said.

"Local groups, including the Lismore Boomerang Bags, have advocated for this for a long time."

Ms Saffin said "the fact that NSW is the only state in this country that has not banned single-use plastic bags reflects shamefully on this government".

"My office is doing our bit to support this initiative by gradually phasing out using plastic folders, sleeves and other plastic stationeries," she said.

Shadow Minister for the Environment Kate Washington said Labor had introduced the Bill three times, and hoped it would be a case of third time lucky.

"Labor will be campaigning around the clock with environmental groups across the state to make this happen," she said.

"Most people are already on board when it comes to single use plastic bags. This government needs to catch up."

The Bill would come to the Lower House at the next sitting of parliament in October.