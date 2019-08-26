SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

THE state's work-place health and safety watchdog has issued Lismore City Council with a number of notices regarding buildings impacted by the fire at the Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre.

A SafeWork NSW spokeswoman confirmed they were liaising with the council on the matter of occupation health and safety issues.

"SafeWork NSW has been notified by Fire & Rescue NSW that the fire at Lismore Waste & Recycling facility has been extinguished," she said.

"Safework NSW issued a number of notices on the site to prevent use until structures impacted by fire have been certified as safe by a structural engineer.

"The investigation remains ongoing."

Fire smouldered at the Lismore tip on Wyrallah Rd. Lismore City Council

It is understood the regulator has been working with the council to ensure compliance with OH&S guidelines throughout the incident.

The fire, which started in the early hours of August 11, was declared extinguished 10 days later on August 21.

Meanwhile, Fire & Rescue NSW said about 10.5 million litres of treated water was used to extinguish the fires.

"The run off was contained in an on-site retention pond and water was reused throughout the fire-fighting effort," a F&R NSW spokesman said.

The council has been contacted for comment.