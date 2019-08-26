SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire
THE state's work-place health and safety watchdog has issued Lismore City Council with a number of notices regarding buildings impacted by the fire at the Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre.
A SafeWork NSW spokeswoman confirmed they were liaising with the council on the matter of occupation health and safety issues.
"SafeWork NSW has been notified by Fire & Rescue NSW that the fire at Lismore Waste & Recycling facility has been extinguished," she said.
"Safework NSW issued a number of notices on the site to prevent use until structures impacted by fire have been certified as safe by a structural engineer.
"The investigation remains ongoing."
It is understood the regulator has been working with the council to ensure compliance with OH&S guidelines throughout the incident.
The fire, which started in the early hours of August 11, was declared extinguished 10 days later on August 21.
Meanwhile, Fire & Rescue NSW said about 10.5 million litres of treated water was used to extinguish the fires.
"The run off was contained in an on-site retention pond and water was reused throughout the fire-fighting effort," a F&R NSW spokesman said.
The council has been contacted for comment.