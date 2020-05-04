Safety upgrades planned for dangerous road, but no timeframe

A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway, Cowlong and Alphadale Roads at Alphadale in 2013. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway, Cowlong and Alphadale Roads at Alphadale in 2013. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

TRANSPORT for NSW has revealed that "feasible treatment options will progress as quickly as possible" for a dangerous stretch of road near Alstonville.

After another fatality on the Bruxner Hwy at Alphadale on Monday, long-time advocate for safety upgrades to the road, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, said her attempts to have the government make the road safer seemed to be an ongoing battle.

In March, the State Government revealed it was providing extra signposting to warn motorists and "looking at options" to improve safety at the Cowlong Rd/Alphadale Rd intersection.

Ms Saffin said she raised motorists' and local residents' safety concerns several times last year about the Alphadale crossroads black spot with NSW Minister Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole, and has since kept on the case.

She said "clearly, the whole stretch from the bend before the Cowlong Rd intersection at Alphadale to Lindendale needed a major redevelopment".

She has since met with local residents over the issue, and made another representation to Mr Toole asking for a comprehensive safety study of the whole stretch "from that corner right through to Alphadale/Lindendale" as well as asking for better upgrades ASAP.

"I have welcomed every stage of the promised safety upgrade developments from the government, but it's not enough," Ms Saffin said.

A spokeswoman for the Minister Regional Roads and Transport, Paul Toole said "the Minister is aware of safety concerns raised by the local member regarding the Bruxner Hwy around Alphadale".

"Transport for NSW has already identified and carried out safety improvements in this area and is investigating options for further work which could include upgrading advance warning signs," the spokeswoman said.

"This includes vehicle-activated warning systems, and improving access from the intersection onto the highway - particularly for larger vehicles from the nearby macadamia processing facility.

"The development of feasible treatment options will progress as quickly as possible."

Ms Saffin said she would continue her "vigorous" advocating for a comprehensive safety study and had kept the issue on the Lismore City Council's Traffic Advisory Committee's radar.

According to Roads and Maritime Services' data, in the 10 years to 2018, there were seven crashes recorded as occurring at or within 10m of the intersection of the Bruxner Hwy and Alphadale Rd/Cowlong Rd.

The data further showed these crashes resulted in eight people being injured, including two people seriously injured.

There were no fatalities in this time.