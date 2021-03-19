Safe ways to dispose of used batteries and fluoro tubes

RECYCLE SAFELY: Lismore City Council's Waste & Services Education Officer Victoria Currie said an estimated 46 tonnes of batteries and 28 tonnes of fluoro light bulbs from across the region end up in landfill each year and yet there's a simple alternative.

A Northern Rivers council has announced how residents can safely dispose of household batteries and fluoro tubes so they can be recycled instead of ending up in landfill.

"Dropping these items off at your local Community Recycling Centre or one of our three new Community Recycling Stations allows us to recycle them, rather than ending up as landfill, which is much better for our environment," she said.

"In partnership with North East Waste, council has installed three new Community Recycling Stations to make dropping off problem waste even easier for residents.

"They are conveniently located at our its corporate centre in Goonellabah, the Lismore Library and the Nimbin Transfer Station."

Ms Currie said community members can also drop off mobile phones and accessories, ink-printer cartridges and X-ray - and there is no charge.

She said for those with larger amounts of problem waste, the Lismore CRC is located at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore.

Residents can drop off quantities of up to 20 litres or 20 kilograms of unwanted car and household batteries, fluoro globes and tubes and other household problem wastes including smoke detectors, oils, paints, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, electronic waste and X-rays.

The CRC and the Community Recycling Centres replace the recovery satchels that the council once provided.

That system has been replaced as it led to a high number of breakages which meant items could not be recycled.

For more information on your CRC contact Lismore City Council on 1300 873387 or visit www.newaste.org.au/crc