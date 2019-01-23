Saddling up for state showriding championships

BIG EVENT: Looking forward to hosting the NSW State Showriding and Dressage Championships are Chloe Pacey Smith, Safron Anderson, Charlee Anthony, Lucy Philip, Nicola Gee and Emma Shoobridge.

THE Murwillumbah Showgrounds will be a hive of activity this weekend when pony club members from across the state gather for the 2019 Pony Club NSW State Showriding and Dressage Championships.

Hosted by Zone 15, the furthest north zone in NSW, the championships will be held at the showground from Friday to Sunday, with riders also coming from across the border to compete.

The championships have attracted more than 140 competitors from around NSW who will be competing individually and also representing their respective zones in the competition.

With a large contingent of 18 Queensland competitors coming along as well, there will be a healthy degree of interstate rivalry on show and organisers are expecting some top-quality competition.

The showriding championship will start off the competition on Friday and then Saturday, Australia Day, which will be followed by the dressage championships on Sunday.

There will be 26 riders representing Zone 15 including 15 riders from the Murwillumbah Pony Club.

Riders from as far south as Tumut will travel more than 14 hours to compete.

The championships are for riders aged seven to 24 years, with more than 87 per cent of competitors being female.

The showground will be packed with 105 horses accommodated in yards on site and powered camping facilities available to cater for all competitors.

Spectators are invited to watch competition, which starts at 8am each day.

There will be a number of trade stands as well.

Zone 15 secretary and showriding co-ordinator Paula Anthony said the event would bring a lot of people to Murwillumbah.

"Not only will we have the riders but they will be coming with parents and supporters, so there will be a buzz about the place,” she said.

"We have some very talented riders in the zone and from the Murwillumbah club so we are hoping they can be up there among the placings at the end of the weekend.”