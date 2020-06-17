SADDLE UP: Copmanhurst Campdraft remains on track

CAMPDRAFT :Copmanhurst Campdraft has locked in a September return after the NSW Government announced further easing of restrictions last week.

Set to take place from September 24 to 27, this year’s Copmanhurst Campdraft will look to go ahead to schedule after the Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association stated they were doing all they could to have events across the country going ahead as son as possible.

Following on from the Government’s announcement, ABCRA executive officer Craig Young stated their intentions in a press release on Thursday.

“NSW has more good news surrounding the easing of restrictions with adult community sport commencing from July 1,” Mr Young wrote

“New health orders are being drafted for implementation this week. Once the health order is released we will know what requirements will be imposed on activity. For example the number of attendees at events, hygiene and administration requirements.”

Young stated that ABCRA had reached out to the Government to inquire about a return to training and then regular events.

“We have written to the Government regarding our return and will be seeking approval for our reboot starting with training and practice days from July 1. Up to 100 attendees will be permitted, with competitions set to start from August 1 with up to 500 attendees,” Mr Young said.

“This will be for all sanctioned ABCRA events. Let us keep our fingers crossed for our request being approved.”

Young announced further movements that look to ease each individual club or region’s minds when returning to events including campdrafts and rodeos.

“We have developed an event plan, policy and protocol for committees to use when applying and running events. In addition, we have developed a policy document for participant/member requirements and behaviour. These will be released once we confirm compliance with the new health orders,” he said.

“Committees that would like to run a show between July and December can contact the office for advice or can log into a Zoom meeting soon.“

Copmanhurst will hope to go ahead as usual, with other large scale events such as rodeos hoping to follow suit.