SADDLE UP: Bull riding bucks ready to take their chance

Ben McLennan rides in the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Rodeo.

Ben McLennan rides in the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Rodeo.

RODEO :People say bull riders are crazy but for the McLennan’s, crazy runs in the family.

Tomorrow at the Maclean Showground, Cooper McLennan, son of former Grafton Ghost and bull rider Ben McLennan, will make history as he competes in the first ever Mini Bulls event at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

And event organiser Bruce Green says Cooper is just one of a number of young guns that are looking forward to the brand new event.

“This is the first time we’ve added this event. It’s booming with juniors,” Green said.

“They’ve introduced it for the national finals next year so we decided to include it and give some of the young guns in the area a go. Cooper is definitely keen for it, he’s been practising like crazy.”

While smaller than the average bull, Green said they will still pack a punch in the ring.

“Some of the bulls might be two or three so they’ll give the kids a pretty good test,” he said.

As parts of the country still struggle for rain, participation in the main events has dropped but Green said they are seeing growth elsewhere.

“Senior numbers are back from last year but overall we’ve got 15 more taking part. The added junior events will be popular and our ladies events are up by eight or nine participants,” he said.

“With the events we’ve added we’ve had to push the start time back to 1pm. We’re flooded with junior and female events so we’ve moved them to the afternoon.

“We’ll be starting early and we’re anticipating to go until 4pm before we move our open stock in for night rodeo.”

With the changes and some good weather expected, Green is preparing for one of the biggest Lawrence Twilight Rodeos yet.

“It’s going to be huge. We’ll have a range of refreshments and food on offer as well as a big screen for live action and replays,” he said.

Gates at the Maclean Showground open at 12pm for a 1pm start tomorrow before the main event starts at 6pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $55 for family, children under-16 $15 under-fives get in for free.