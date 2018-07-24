'SAD STATE': Rail tracks are rusty, rotten, ruined

It's time to do something before it's too late.

Scott Powick

THERE'S an interesting letter in today's paper stating that all manner of disease and pess could be brought into the world should a rail trail go ahead.

I understand if farmers are worried about biosecurity, but I am equally sure there is a workaround here somewhere and any fears farmers have can be addressed adequately.

The letter is interestingly timed as I happened to be down on the railway tracks near Mullumbimby station on Sunday.

The tracks are in a sad state of rusty, rotten disrepair.

Many sleepers simply don't exist anymore and I know in many areas the bush is just closing in on this corridor and making it disappear.

Only one thing is certain with this corridor - if we continue to do nothing it will just cease to exist as a visual thing and be consigned to history.

Rather than fear the rail trail, I think it has tremendous potential to bring this route back to life and get some people using it again.

Every train station could have their toilets re-opened and cafes and pop up shops could bring these platforms a new beginning.