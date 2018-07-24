'SAD STATE': Rail tracks are rusty, rotten, ruined
THERE'S an interesting letter in today's paper stating that all manner of disease and pess could be brought into the world should a rail trail go ahead.
I understand if farmers are worried about biosecurity, but I am equally sure there is a workaround here somewhere and any fears farmers have can be addressed adequately.
The letter is interestingly timed as I happened to be down on the railway tracks near Mullumbimby station on Sunday.
The tracks are in a sad state of rusty, rotten disrepair.
Many sleepers simply don't exist anymore and I know in many areas the bush is just closing in on this corridor and making it disappear.
Only one thing is certain with this corridor - if we continue to do nothing it will just cease to exist as a visual thing and be consigned to history.
Rather than fear the rail trail, I think it has tremendous potential to bring this route back to life and get some people using it again.
Every train station could have their toilets re-opened and cafes and pop up shops could bring these platforms a new beginning.