Shock reason this mum and her daughter are not together

Fruzsina Drafi's choice to deal drugs will have a major impact on her daughter.

"I DIDN'T get a chance to say goodbye to my daughter," single mother Fruzsina Drafi cried after learning she would be jailed for dealing drugs.

It was a harsh reality check on Monday for the 32-year-old Gold Coaster, who was extremely distraught to know her crimes would cost her freedom and that it would be many months before she saw her little girl outside of prison.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Helen Bowskill told Drafi she needed to get her life together or her six-year-old daughter would pay the ultimate price for the Gold Coast hospitality worker's bad choices.

"It is really hard to comprehend a person with a little child making this choice to use methamphetamine," Justice Bowskill told Drafi.

"She needs a role model, someone to look up to and follow - often it is the young people like your daughter who suffer the most (from drug offences)."

Drafi pleaded guilty to about 10 charges related to trafficking and possessing a dangerous drug.

She was on a probation order for drug offences when police raids of her home in December 2017 and January 2018 found the drug ice, cocaine and cannabis as well as utensils and a phone related to the trafficking.

Cops found messages on her mobile showing she was selling drugs at the street level for just over a month.

She would buy in bulk and split the drugs into smaller amounts, with the buyers coming to her place to collect their purchases, the court was told.

Drafi said she resorted to selling ice to fund her own habit.

Justice Bowskill noted Drafi's daughter was present during one of the police searches.

The court heard the child's father had abandoned the girl and Drafi six years ago and that the single mother had a fractured relationship with her own parents.

Her daughter will now live Drafi's mother.

Justice Bowskill took into account Drafi's guilty plea, her expression of remorse and the fact that she has a brain tumour that caused ongoing seizures.

However, Justice Bowskill said the defendant knew she had a serious drug problem, but she had never done anything about kicking the habit.

Drafi was sentenced to three years in jail but will be released in December. - NewsRegional