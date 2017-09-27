Sacrifice of our soldiers to be remembered

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Lieutenant Colonel Andrew McPhee, Department of Defence Lismore, taking part in the soil collection event at Casino.

RICHMOND Valley soldiers who enlisted to fight in the First World War will be honoured as part of a new piece of art to be established at the Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis today joined members of the Casino RSL Sub-Branch, Richmond Valley Mayor, Robert Mustow and local school students at the historically significant Casino Memorial Hospital Gate to collect a soil sample which will form part of the artwork.

Soil samples from more than 1600 sites across NSW where young soldiers enlisted to fight are being collected as part of the Anzac Memorial Centenary Soil Collection project.

All soil samples will be placed in the renovated Hall of Service with the name of the town next to them.

Mr Gulaptis said it was important to honour the veterans to ensure their service could be appreciated and commemorated by generations to come.

"It is another way of recognising the sacrifice and service of young Richmond Valley men in the Great War,” Mr Gulaptis said.