Sacred circle opens Lismore Women's Festival

LISMORE WOMEN'S FESTIVAL: Around 100 people attended the opening of the LWF at the Quad on Saturday morning which included a Welcome to County, where everyone was invited to place a flower or foliage on the fire in memory of someone special.. Alison Paterson

FLOWERS and foliage were placed in a sacred circle at the opening ceremony of Lismore Women's Festival on Saturday morning.

About 10am around 100 people gathered at the Quad in Lismore, where everyone was invited by Aunty Thelma James to join in as Aunty Marie Delbridge performed a moving Bundjalung Welcome to Country.

Afterwards YWCA Goonellabah regional manager, Louise Collins thanked everyone for attending and invited them to join in some of the many workshops, talks and events on offer.

Ms Collins said the LWF offered something for everyone and was an excellent opportunity to network and discover new friendships.

She said it was inspiring to so see many women of all ages and from all parts of the Lismore and Northern Rivers community attending the event.

”There's a wonderful range of workshops and talks, including a youth zone, singing, sewing and a discussion by the Remembering and Healing group,” she said.

"The festival is all about sharing knowledge and wisdom; it's also about bringing ideas to the table and share who we are.”

Festival co-ordinator Emma Newman said the LWF would be an exciting week. She said she hoped everyone would take on board the LWF theme of "Celebrate, Inspire, Connect.”

"There will be 34 performances, talks, workshops by women who want to share their skills and ideas with the community,” Ms Newman said. "Over these eight days, you can celebrate, be inspired and connect through many workshops and events and we hope that people can find things to challenge or delight them, plus discover the diversity of women living in our community.”

Community groups including; NSW Legal Aid Red Cross, ACON, YWCA, FSG, NEWaste and Rotary provide information on the day. More details at www.facebook.com/lismore

womensfestival.